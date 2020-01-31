KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday yet urged Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) — an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government — to rethink its alliance with the Centre,…
Bilawal again urges MQM-P to ‘rethink’ alliance with PTI
National
Bilawal again urges MQM-P to ‘rethink’ alliance with PTI
by Staff Report , (Last Updated 43 mins ago)
ECP completes arrangements for 2018 by-elections
by APP , (Last Updated October 8, 2018)
ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all necessary arrangements for holding of bye-elections in 36 constituencies on October 14. According to an ECP official, the elections will be held for…
Columns
Opaque transparency
by M A Niazi , (Last Updated 19 hours ago)
Why the Transparency International report hurt the PTI so much AT PENPOINT The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s anger at Transparency International for reporting that Pakistan has gone down three places on its…
Editorials
Whither provincial autonomy?
by Editorial , (Last Updated 19 hours ago)
An uncalled for interference During its short tenure the PTI changed as many as four IGPs in Punjab and a similar number in KP without the opposition making an issue of it.…
Cartoons
Today’s Cartoon
by Sabir Nazar , (Last Updated 18 hours ago)
Business
Foreign
WHO declares coronavirus outbreak global health emergency as death toll mounts to 213
by Agencies , (Last Updated 44 mins ago)
WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States told its citizens not to travel to China in the first major response to the World Health Organisation’s declaration of a global emergency over the spreading coronavirus,…
Featured
Genuine, genuine everywhere…
by The Tube , (Last Updated January 6, 2020)
“The most important thing in the world is sincerity……once you learn how to fake that, you have it made.” Waseem Bhai – or ‘seem paai, as he is known to the Lahori…
Sports
Former cricketer Iqbal Qasim appointed as PCB Cricket Committee chair
by Staff Report , (Last Updated 2 hours ago)
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced that former Test spinner Iqbal Qasim will chair the PCB Cricket Committee, which will meet on a quarterly basis. In a press release, the cricket…
Lahore
Five gunned down over old enmity
by INP , (Last Updated 2 hours ago)
SHEIKHUPURA: Five people were gunned down on Friday over an old enmity in Sheikhupura’s area of Safdarabad. According to the local police, unidentified armed men, who were riding a motorbike opened indiscriminate firing…
Karachi
Out of Rs1.2tr budget, Rs72bn go to local bodies: Sindh CM
by Staff Report , (Last Updated 18 hours ago)
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that out of Rs1.2 trillion provincial budget, Rs870.2 billion are spent on salaries, employees’ retirement benefits, operation expenses, grants, subsidies, including Rs75…
Islamabad
Yet another Afghan national caught travelling with forged passport
by INP , (Last Updated 17 hours ago)
ISLAMABAD: Yet another Afghan national was caught by Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) vigilance team on Thursday while he was about to fly to Canada on a fake passport from Islamabad airport. As per details, the passenger, Mirzada,…
Arts / Entertainment
Some More About Hum Style Awards 2020
January 30, 2020
After much has been published about who won, who lost and who wore what in 4th Hum Style Awards, here we are with a few highlights of the show which made it different from of all its precursors. Appearance Of...