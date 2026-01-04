UP Police officer caught using phone to brand Muslim man ‘Bangladeshi’

NEW DELHI: In a chilling display of communal bias, a police officer in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was caught using a smartphone to falsely label a Muslim man as a ‘Bangladeshi,’ sparking widespread outrage.

The incident that took place in Ghaziabad, UP, is just the latest example of how India’s institutions have been poisoned by Hindutva ideology.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the officer using the phone to ‘identify’ the man, Muhammad Sadiq, as an ‘illegal immigrant.’ Sadiq, a resident of Araria, Bihar, was left shaken by the experience.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the incident, saying it’s a clear case of communal bias and hatred. ‘The same device should be put on the cop’s head to see if his first floor has a cerebrum,’ he tweeted.

Opposition parties are demanding judicial intervention, linking the incident to a broader pattern of harassment of Bengali-speaking Muslims in BJP-ruled states.

This is not an isolated incident, but a symptom of a larger disease that has infected India’s institutions. The police, meant to protect citizens, are now being used to target minorities.

The Congress has demanded judicial intervention, saying such incidents have become a daily occurrence in Uttar Pradesh. Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale called it a ‘cutting-edge innovation’ and demanded action against the officers involved.

The Aam Aadmi Party termed it ‘another feat of Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Thaay-Thaay’ police.’

The Ghaziabad incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of Hindutva ideology and its impact on India’s institutions. It’s time to speak out against this hate and demand accountability from those in power.”