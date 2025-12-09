Dua Zehra visits Ibrahim’s father, supports campaign to cover open manholes in Karachi

KARACHI: Dua Zehra recently visited the father of Ibrahim, the three-year-old boy whose tragic death after falling into an open manhole in Karachi brought attention to the city’s poor governance. Ibrahim’s body was not recovered for 14 hours, and the painful images of his parents’ desperate prayers at the scene deeply shook the nation, highlighting the negligence surrounding Karachi’s infrastructure.
Dua Zehra, herself a victim of a troubling case that saw her abducted by a gang, later returned to her family with the support of her father, Mehdi Ali Kazmi. Her story of resilience and recovery has inspired many. Now, she is using her platform to support Ibrahim’s father, who has launched a campaign to cover open manholes throughout the city.
In a show of solidarity, Dua Zehra contributed her own pocket money to the cause and shared a video with Ibrahim’s father. She expressed her support for his efforts to prevent further tragedies like the one his family experienced.
The internet has responded positively to Dua’s involvement, with many praising her for her continued stability and her commitment to this important cause. One user commented, “It is great to see Dua living a stable life,” while another wrote, “Good initiative. MashaAllah Dua, keep it up.”
