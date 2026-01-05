Dar, Wang Yi hail Pakistan-China friendship as ‘vital’ for regional peace amid 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Both leaders co-chair 7th round of Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue held in Beijing

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Sunday described the Pakistan-China “ironclad” friendship as “vital” for regional peace, stability, and prosperity, as both leaders co-chaired the 7th round of the Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Beijing.

Dar arrived in Beijing on Saturday at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart to co-chair the high-level strategic dialogue, a premier consultative platform designed to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

At the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited Beijing to co-chair the 7th Round of the Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue. The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of Pakistan–China relations

Following the dialogue, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on social media platform X that the two leaders reaffirmed the significance of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and agreed to enhance coordination at bilateral and multilateral fora to ensure closer collaboration on shared goals.

During their discussions, Dar and Wang conducted an in-depth review of Pakistan-China relations and exchanged views on key issues at both regional and global levels. The two sides emphasized the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), trade, multilateral cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges as pillars of sustained partnership. They also agreed to jointly celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations, unveiling the official logo for the milestone to mark the beginning of year-long commemorations, the statement added.

The FO noted that the dialogue serves as the highest consultative mechanism between the two countries, providing a structured platform to discuss both bilateral cooperation and regional and international developments of mutual concern. This year’s dialogue also included plans for a series of initiatives and commemorative activities to honor the 75th anniversary in a meaningful and befitting manner.

DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi jointly unveiled the logo marking the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations. The launch heralds a year-long series of celebrations to honor this historic milestone

The 6th round of the strategic dialogue had been held in Islamabad in August, with Wang meeting Dar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and President Asif Ali Zardari. At that time, China reaffirmed its commitment to working with Pakistan to promote regional peace, development, and stability, a stance that was reiterated in Sunday’s discussions.

Apart from the dialogue, Dar also held high-level meetings with Chinese dignitaries, including Executive Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. Ding expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s consistent support on China’s core interests, highlighting the close alignment of both countries on regional and international matters.

During his visit to Beijing, DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, together with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, viewed a special photo exhibition tracing 75 years of Pakistan-China friendship. The exhibition highlights key milestones in the evolution of the

Dar also met Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), congratulating him on the successful convening of the 4th Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the steady and forward-looking trajectory of bilateral relations, reviewing party-to-party exchanges, regional developments, and ongoing projects under the CPEC framework. They agreed to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in a “befitting and meaningful manner.”

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met the Executive Vice Premier of China, Mr. Ding Xuexiang, in Beijing. The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepening the Pakistan–China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative

In addition to official meetings, Dar was received at Beijing airport by China’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, Pakistan’s ambassador to China, and senior officials from the Pakistani Embassy, underlining the high-level significance of the visit.

The Foreign Office emphasized that the strategic dialogue and related events reflect the shared determination of Pakistan and China to broaden and deepen their cooperative partnership, reaffirming mutual commitment to regional peace, stability, and sustainable development. Through continued coordination, both countries aim to leverage their historic diplomatic ties to promote prosperity in the region and advance forward-looking initiatives in trade, infrastructure, and cultural exchange.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met this morning with Mr. Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China. He congratulated Minister Liu on the successful convening of the 4th Plenary Session



The 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations in 2026 will be marked by a wide range of initiatives, events, and commemorative activities designed to honor the enduring partnership between the two countries and reinforce their commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the years ahead.

