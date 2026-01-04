Entertainment

Hania Aamir reflects on grief and resilience in 2025

By News Desk

Actor Hania Aamir has shared a heartfelt reflection on her struggles and growth throughout 2025, describing the year as one that brought both the “absolute worst” and the “absolute best.” In a post shared on Instagram, Aamir opened up about how the year reshaped her strength and resilience.

She wrote that she once believed she had become strong enough to handle any grief, but life showed her otherwise, a revelation that ultimately changed her. Aamir expressed how 2025 taught her that confidence can be fragile and that strength is only truly proven when it’s tested.

In her message, Aamir highlighted the contrast between how people may appear outwardly composed while silently struggling inside. She described moments of panic that others may not see, stating that sometimes strength is simply about holding your ground during difficult times.

Aamir also shared the emotional toll of being a source of support for others while also dealing with her own personal challenges. Despite the difficulties, she reflected on how unexpected moments of support and fulfillment brought her joy. “Work felt like a gift,” she wrote, adding that love came to her in “calm and grounding” forms, and by the end of the year, she found warmth and comfort with people who reminded her that healing can return gently.

Concluding her post, Aamir framed 2025 as both a test and a journey of endurance, stating, “God made this year a test… I laughed. I cried. I kept going. And somehow, I survived.” She ended with a message of resilience: “Some wounds weren’t mine to earn, only to survive. And that’s enough to begin again.”

Aamir’s post comes amid her ongoing success in the drama series Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, where she stars opposite Bilal Abbas Khan.

Lightning strike kills two, injures 150 at South Africa festival
Rubio says US to work with current Venezuela leaders if they make ‘right decision’; Maduro now in NY jail
News Desk
News Desk

