Karachi enforces new seat belt rule for drivers and passengers

KARACHI: Karachi Traffic Police has announced stricter enforcement of seat belt laws, with a focus on both drivers and front-seat passengers. According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic, violators will face action not only for failing to wear seat belts but also for their front-seat passengers who neglect the rule.
The DSP further explained that repeat offenders will now be required to pay previously waived fines for any subsequent traffic violations. He emphasized that there will be no leniency for those who repeatedly break the law under the updated enforcement measures.
Additionally, the official highlighted challenges in accessing vehicle registration records from other provinces, noting an increase in complaints about vehicles with fake number plates. This has led to heightened monitoring by authorities.
