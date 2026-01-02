‘Stranger Things’ creators reveal details about upcoming spin-off

Even though Stranger Things has wrapped up its nearly decade-long run, the show remains open to new adventures for its fans.

While the original series concluded with the characters’ long battle against the horrors of the Upside Down, creators Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed that a spin-off is in the works, despite all narrative loose ends being tied up in the final season.

In an interview with Variety in 2025, the Duffer brothers emphasized that the show provided the closure it needed. “We did everything we wanted to do with the Demogorgons, Mind Flayer, Vecna, the Upside Down, Hawkins, and these characters,” Matt said. “This is a complete story. It’s done.”

However, in November, Netflix introduced the first look at Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, an animated series set in Hawkins during the winter of 1985. The show, initially announced in 2023, follows the original characters as they battle new monsters and uncover a paranormal mystery threatening their town.

Ross explained to Tudum, “With animation, there’s really no limits.” Matt also noted that the animated format allows the characters to remain timeless. “The kids can stay young forever,” he said.

In addition to the animated series, the Duffers teased another spin-off with new characters and a different decade. “It’s an idea we’ve had for years and something we’re really excited and passionate about,” Ross shared with The Hollywood Reporter. Although the brothers will be creatively involved, they will not serve as showrunners, as they are focusing on a new deal to develop projects for Paramount.

The cast of Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will, and Brett Gipson as Hopper.

All five seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix, and Tales from ’85 is set to premiere later this year.