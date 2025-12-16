Cracks appear in Lyari building after earthquake last night

KARACHI: Cracks appeared in a residential building, Baba Arcade, in Lyari’s Naya Abad Liaquat Colony following a 5.2-magnitude earthquake that struck on Tuesday at 12:58 am, 87 kilometers northwest of Karachi. The tremors, which were felt across various parts of the city, prompted residents to evacuate the building and gather in open spaces for safety, according to Edhi Foundation officials.

Upon receiving calls from locals, the Edhi Foundation dispatched ambulances, volunteers, police, fire brigade, and Rescue 1122 teams to the scene. After conducting an initial inspection of the building, authorities advised residents to stay clear due to potential risks.

Media teams quickly arrived at the site, and reports about the building’s cracks spread across TV channels and social media. However, a resident of the building clarified that while the tremors were felt throughout the city, the building had not sustained any significant damage, and people were still living there.

The resident also claimed that a “building mafia” was responsible for spreading rumors about the property’s condition in an attempt to seize it. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and have urged residents to remain vigilant.

In October 2025, a mild earthquake also affected parts of Karachi, including Malir, causing brief concern but no reported casualties or damage.