Sanaullah stresses dialogue, warns street protests could block talks

PM’s adviser says Premier Shehbaz Sharif had invited PTI for dialogue, emphasizing PML-N sticks to constitutional methods

Says public service initiatives continue without political discrimination, inaugurates gas supply, roads, hospitals, and health facilities Chak No.30-JB

FAISALABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political & Public Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah Khan on Sunday underscored the PML-N’s commitment to dialogue and public service, asserting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited PTI for talks, but warning that a street movement would fail and could jeopardize future negotiations.

“The PML-N believes in dialogue and constitutional methods, with a standard of service so high that people would themselves judge performance at the ballot box,” the PM’s aide declared while inaugurating gas supply and multiple development projects in Chak No.30-JB.

He reaffirmed the ruling party’s commitment to public welfare and development initiatives, emphasizing that they would continue without discrimination or political victimization.

Sanaullah dismissed claims of business and textile sector shutdowns as propaganda, noting that businesses were operating and textile mills performing better than before.

He said the party’s core manifesto is service-based politics laid down by Nawaz Sharif four decades ago, with projects such as children’s hospitals, universities, and other initiatives in Faisalabad standing as practical proof. He reiterated that public service would continue regardless of electoral outcomes.

Addressing a public gathering, he said gas connections would be provided to all residents without linking the facility to voting preferences. Every citizen could submit an application, as public service is never conditional on political affiliation. No locality or village would be left without gas supply, he added.

Highlighting infrastructure development, he said approval had been granted for a 29-kilometer-long road with an estimated cost of Rs.1 billion, stressing no compromise would be made on construction standards. He directed authorities and contractors to ensure all works meet high-quality benchmarks.

Contracts for Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) have been finalized, and these facilities along with road projects would be inaugurated within the next six months. The constituency currently has only one major hospital, whose upgradation is in progress. An additional 10 acres near Sadhar Bypass has been allotted for a Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, which would significantly improve healthcare services.

Commenting on the political situation, Sanaullah said that although he could not reach the National Assembly, Allah Almighty entrusted him an even greater responsibility in the Senate. He said Mian Nawaz Sharif introduced service-oriented politics, while CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s development initiatives have improved law and order across the province.

He emphasized the state must show zero tolerance toward criminals and dacoits, adding that the government has made no compromise on the supremacy of law. On social challenges, he described ice drug addiction as extremely dangerous, stripping individuals of their senses and pushing them toward crime, which requires strict state action.

He said cleanliness systems, once absent in rural areas, are now being extended to villages following urban patterns. Numerous scholarships and easy loan schemes are available for youth, with online applications accepted.

Criticizing the previous government, Rana Sanaullah said no significant development projects were launched during its tenure, whose sole agenda was spreading abuse and hatred on social media. Recalling his own imprisonment over a fabricated death-penalty case, he said he remained patient and trusted the law, emphasizing that accountability eventually catches those who sow hatred. He advised critics to acknowledge mistakes rather than raise slogans, stressing that PML-N’s agenda is non-discriminatory public service, not false cases.

On national and foreign affairs, the senator said the Bangladesh cricket team’s decision not to visit India was justified due to security concerns. He added that Pakistan’s adversaries have historically met unfortunate fates and would continue to do so.