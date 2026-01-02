Shahzaib Rind to defend lightweight title against Natan Levy

Pakistan’s reigning lightweight champion, Shahzaib Rind, is preparing for one of the most anticipated fights of 2026 as he defends his Karate Combat Lightweight World Championship against Israeli fighter Natan Levy.

The matchup was confirmed by Karate Combat on its social media, with the two fighters set to face off for the coveted title. While the exact date and venue have not yet been disclosed, the fight has already garnered significant attention due to its high stakes and political implications.

A champion forged through hard work

The 27-year-old Rind has earned his place at the top through impressive victories. On January 25, 2025, at Karate Combat 52 in Miami, he defeated former three-time world champion Edgars Skrivers, winning 7-0 on the scorecards to claim his second lightweight title.

Earlier, at Karate Combat 44 in Mexico City, Rind secured one of the fastest finishes in the promotion’s history, knocking out Peru’s Marco Cubas in just 21 seconds with a flying knee, followed by a high kick and unanswered ground strikes.

Rind’s most recent title defense came on July 19, 2025, again in Miami at Karate Combat 56, where he stopped Brazilian Luiz Rocha via TKO in the fourth round.

A martial artist with humble beginnings

Born and raised in Balochistan, Rind began his martial arts journey at the age of nine, often learning techniques by watching videos on YouTube. Outside of Karate Combat, he holds an impressive Wushu and kickboxing record of 75-4 and has won six national titles.

His breakthrough on the global stage came at Karate Combat 49 in Singapore on September 18, 2024, when he defeated Brazil’s Bruno Roberto De Assis to become Pakistan’s first-ever world champion in Karate Combat.