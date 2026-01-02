DPS crowned champions at 1st Aitchison International Hockey Tournament

LAHORE: Divisional Public School (DPS) Model Town hockey team was crowned champions of the 1st Aitchison International Inter-School Hockey Tournament.

In what was described as a high-octane and nail-biting final, DPS defeated the host side, Aitchison College, with a narrow 3–2 victory to lift the prestigious trophy. The victory was the culmination of a flawless campaign for DPS Model Town, who remained unbeaten throughout the international event. Their journey to the final was marked by tactical discipline and offensive flair, establishing them as the team to beat from the opening whistle of the tournament.

The final match lived up to its billing as a “clash of the titans.” Both sides exhibited remarkable stick-work and athleticism, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats. While Aitchison College mounted several fierce attacks and maintained immense pressure, the DPS defense stood firm. DPS eventually edged out their rivals in a five-goal thriller, securing the 3–2 scoreline that etched their name into the history books as the inaugural winners of the tournament.

This historic success marks a significant milestone for the DPS hockey program. By defeating a powerhouse like Aitchison College on their home turf, DPS has solidified its reputation as a leading force in school-level hockey.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Arif Saeed graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest, presenting the winning trophy to the DPS captain and congratulating the entire team. He lauded their dedication, resilience and fearless brand of play that ultimately guided them to the coveted title.