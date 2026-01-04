Indian Catholics demand action as attacks on Christians surge across country

NEW DELHI: The All India Catholic Union (AICU) has urged the Indian government to take firm and credible measures to halt rising violence and intimidation against Christians across India, warning that the attacks reflect a deepening climate of hate targeting religious minorities.

In a statement, AICU National President Er Elias Vaz said, “Through unity, education and principled advocacy, we must work towards an India where diversity is respected and every citizen’s rights are protected from hate and discrimination.”

The 106-year-old organisation highlighted that Christians faced heightened threats in BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. According to monitoring groups, 706 incidents of harassment and violence were reported between January and November 2025. Uttar Pradesh accounted for 183 cases, followed by Chhattisgarh with around 156.

Incidents ranged from physical assaults and attacks on churches to intimidation of worshippers and disruptions of prayer meetings. Violence spiked during the Christmas season, with more than 20 incidents reported in north India. Media accounts cited attacks on carol singers in Kerala, vandalism of Christmas decorations in Chhattisgarh, and harassment of worshippers in Madhya Pradesh, including the alleged confrontation of a visually impaired woman by a local political leader.

Posters calling for boycotts of Christmas and threats to vendors selling festive items were also reported.

The AICU criticised the government for limiting responses to symbolic gestures. Despite appearances by Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Christmas events, the Catholic body said, “Assurances that violence will end are not enough. Prosecutions remain rare and deterrence weak.”

The group attributed the violence to hate speech and xenophobic rhetoric by Sangh Parivar-affiliated political actors and organisations, as well as misuse of anti-conversion laws in 12 states. Administrative pressures under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) were also cited, affecting Christian NGOs working in education, healthcare, and social welfare.