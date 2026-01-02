How to go viral on YouTube? It isn’t creativity, it’s brainrot AI slop

A recent study by video-editing company Kapwing has revealed that more than one in five videos recommended to new YouTube users are made up of what’s being called “AI slop.”

AI slop refers to low-effort, low-quality content generated by artificial intelligence, designed to attract views and ad revenue. The study analyzed 15,000 of YouTube’s most popular channels, including the top 100 channels from various countries, and discovered that 278 channels were entirely made up of AI-generated content. These channels have collectively amassed over 63 billion views and 221 million subscribers, generating an estimated $117 million annually.

Kapwing researchers set up a new YouTube account with no prior preferences to test how content goes viral. They found that out of the first 500 recommended videos, 104 were considered AI slop, and about one-third were categorized as “brainrot” content, another form of low-quality AI-generated media.

These findings highlight the rise of algorithm-driven content that spreads across social media platforms, particularly YouTube. Earlier this year, The Guardian reported that roughly 10% of YouTube’s fastest-growing channels are entirely built on AI slop, despite the platform’s efforts to reduce “inauthentic content.”

Interestingly, many of these AI slop channels have a global audience, with millions of subscribers in countries like Spain, the U.S., Egypt, Brazil, and India. Analysts suggest that AI slop’s popularity stems from its absurdity, lack of narrative complexity, and its ability to exploit algorithmic amplification. While social media platforms claim to prioritize quality content, researchers argue that these channels are deeply embedded in the modern attention economy, efficiently taking advantage of recommendation systems.