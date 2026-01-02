Hamza Mawaz leads BN Polo to narrow victory in Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2025

LAHORE: The 6th Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2025, sponsored by Master Paints in the loving memory of the late Sufi Haris, continued its high-octane action at Jinnah Polo Fields with a high-stakes match on its third day.

Club Secretary Major Adil Sultan Rao, alongside numerous polo players and families, was in attendance to witness the competitive display. In a closely contested battle, BN Polo emerged victorious against Rijas/Sheikhoo, securing a 6–5.5 win.

The match was a showcase of individual brilliance, particularly from BN Polo’s Hamza Mawaz Khan, who dominated the field with four goals, while teammates Saim Abbas and Ibrahim Khalil contributed one goal apiece. Rijas/Sheikhoo’s valiant effort was led by Raja Sami Ullah with a hat-trick (3 goals), supported by Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Mohib Faisal Shahzad with one goal each.

The match was defined by early momentum from BN Polo and a late-stage comeback attempt by Rijas/Sheikhoo, who started with a half goal advantage on handicap. BN Polo took the early initiative. Ibrahim Khalil successfully converted a field goal to put BN on the board, ending the chukka with BN leading 1–0.5.

The second chukka was the most explosive period of the match. Rijas/Sheikhoo’s Raja Sami Ullah scored on a 30-yard penalty, followed by a field goal from Mumtaz Abbas Niazi. However, BN Polo’s Hamza Mawaz Khan took control, scoring three consecutive goals, a 60-yard penalty, a 30-yard penalty, and a field goal, to reclaim the lead for BN Polo.

The third chukka saw both teams manage to find the posts once. Saim Abbas added a field goal for BN Polo, while Mohib Shahzad kept Rijas/Sheikhoo in the hunt with a field goal of his own. In the fourth and decisive chukka, Rijas/Sheikhoo mounted a fierce final assault. Raja Sami Ullah showcased his accuracy with a 30-yard penalty and a late field goal. BN Polo managed one crucial response through a field goal by Hamza Mawaz Khan, which proved to be the decider. Despite the late surge, BN Polo held on for the 6–5.5 victory.

The tournament momentum builds on Saturday (January 3, 2026) with three pivotal matches scheduled as Rijas/Sheikhoo take on FG/Din in the opening match of the day at 12:00 PM, PB Polo vie against Team Balochistan in the second match of the day at 1:15 PM and BN Polo compete against Master Paints at 2:30 PM in the third and last match of the day.