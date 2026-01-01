Entertainment

Mahira Khan opens up about her fears ahead of television return

Mahira Khan, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated stars, marks 15 years in the entertainment industry with reflections on her journey, the challenges she’s faced, and her excitement about returning to television.

In an interview with CNN, the ‘Neelofer’ actress revealed that while her career has brought her immense love and respect, the prospect of her return to television is causing her some nerves. “It’s going to be 15 years in this industry next year for me,” she shared, acknowledging the mix of emotions that comes with such a milestone. “I’m going back to TV. I’m a little scared about it, but I think that’s what’s exciting. That something is scaring me, you know.”

Discussing her on-screen chemistry with co-star Fawad Khan, Mahira expressed gratitude for the respect and admiration their pairing has received over the years. “It’s a blessing that we have been given so much love and respect and adoration together,” she said, emphasizing their mutual respect for each other’s space and craft. “I’m a spontaneous actor, he is […] he has another kind of method, and we both understand each other’s beats.”

Reflecting on her time studying in California, Mahira credited her experiences in the United States as formative years. “I always credit America for all these years that I lived and worked in America, there’s a huge part of me and that time for me as a girl from Pakistan.” She also shared that she takes her son to the U.S. every summer to relive those memories, calling it a vital period in her life.

