Rajab Butt’s mother cries and curses the lawyers who attacked her son

LAHORE: Rajab Butt, a popular Pakistani YouTuber with 8.34 million subscribers, has made headlines after a disturbing incident where he was beaten by lawyers at Karachi City Court. Known for his family vlogging, Butt has often been the center of various controversies, and this latest incident has sparked significant attention on social media.

In a recent vlog, Rajab Butt shared the details of the beating and showed his mother’s emotional reaction to the injuries he sustained. He explained to his family the extent of his injuries, pointing out the bruises and scars he had received from the attack. As he displayed his wounds, he asked his mother not to curse the lawyers, urging her to understand the situation.

However, his mother was visibly upset and expressed her anger at the attackers. “A mother’s cries will be heard by Allah,” she said, cursing the lawyers who had mercilessly beaten her son. She emphasized the pain she felt seeing her son in such a condition.

Fans of Rajab Butt have shown their support in the comments, expressing sympathy for him and his family. Many are condemning the attack and calling for the lawyers responsible to be punished. One fan wrote, “The pain in your mother’s eyes can be felt easily,” while another remarked, “Those lawyers should be punished.” Some also advised Rajab to be more careful with his words in the future, though most shared their outrage over the incident.

This event has sparked a wider conversation online, with fans and followers rallying around Rajab and his family during this difficult time.