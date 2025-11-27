LAHORE

Famous fish point sealed in Lahore for selling stale fish

By News Desk

LAHORE: Acting on the directions of Director General Food Authority Asim Javed, food safety teams intensified their inspection drive targeting fish outlets across Punjab. Officials examined 54 locations, issuing fines to 12 establishments amounting to a total of Rs290,000, while 25 were served improvement notices for failing to meet required standards.

During the operation, authorities disposed of more than 100 litres of substandard oil and approximately one maund of stale fish. One outlet was sealed after inspectors found it frying food in repeatedly used oil.

Asim Javed said the actions were prompted by poor hygiene conditions, lack of mandatory documentation, and the practice of mixing fresh oil with previously used oil. He noted that reusing cooking oil constitutes a serious violation and poses significant health risks, including the potential for dangerous diseases.

Previous article
PTI seeks clarification as unverified claims raise concerns about Khan’s health
Next article
Hong Kong fire kills 55, hundreds missing as police blame construction firm
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC summons DIG Police over alleged abduction of woman and her...

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the Director Inspector General of Investigation on December 9 in connection with the alleged abduction of...

LHC upholds woman’s Khula, stresses marriage cannot be forced

Federal Constitutional Court overrules Sindh High Court in subsidised wheat case

Afghan national shoots two US soldiers near White House

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.