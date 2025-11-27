Famous fish point sealed in Lahore for selling stale fish

LAHORE: Acting on the directions of Director General Food Authority Asim Javed, food safety teams intensified their inspection drive targeting fish outlets across Punjab. Officials examined 54 locations, issuing fines to 12 establishments amounting to a total of Rs290,000, while 25 were served improvement notices for failing to meet required standards.

During the operation, authorities disposed of more than 100 litres of substandard oil and approximately one maund of stale fish. One outlet was sealed after inspectors found it frying food in repeatedly used oil.

Asim Javed said the actions were prompted by poor hygiene conditions, lack of mandatory documentation, and the practice of mixing fresh oil with previously used oil. He noted that reusing cooking oil constitutes a serious violation and poses significant health risks, including the potential for dangerous diseases.