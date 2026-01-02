Sports

Football governance under scrutiny as BSB lodges protest against BFA

By Staff Report

QUETTA: The Balochistan Sports Board (BSB) has formally recorded a protest against the Balochistan Football Association (BFA), raising serious concerns over the conduct of its office-bearers and their alleged role in hindering the development of football in the province

According to football sources, the BSB, in its written communication, expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which BFA officials have been operating, saying that instead of contributing positively to the promotion and growth of the game, their actions have created administrative and developmental obstacles for football in Balochistan.

The letter also highlights concerns that certain Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Congress and Executive Committee members from Balochistan have been contributing to instability at the national level, further complicating efforts to restore normalcy and governance within Pakistan football.

 

Particular criticism has been directed at the recent PFF Elective Congress held on December 28, 2025, which was convened to elect two members to the PFF Executive Committee. Sources revealed that BFA Congress members failed to participate in the Congress despite being present in Lahore, close to the venue where the meeting was held.

It has also been noted that the Pakistan Football Federation had provided return air tickets, hotel accommodation, daily allowances and full logistical support to the concerned BFA Congress members to ensure their participation. Their absence, therefore, has raised questions regarding intent and commitment to the electoral process.

Sources privy to the situation disclosed that show-cause notices have already been issued to several BFA Congress members, including Jamil Sarpara, Abdul Malik and Nasarullah, seeking explanations for their conduct. Additionally, two Congress members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asghar Khan and Nasar Ullah, have also been served show-cause notices on similar grounds.

Sources added that the development adds another layer of concern to Pakistan football’s ongoing governance challenges, with stakeholders urging accountability and constructive engagement to ensure stability and progress at both provincial and national levels.

Previous article
CM Maryam unveils ambitious initiative to position Punjab as hub of modern aquaculture
Next article
DPS crowned champions at 1st Aitchison International Hockey Tournament
Staff Report
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Dense winter fog paralyses life across Punjab, KP

PESHAWAR: Dense fog, described by commuters as the thickest spell of the winter so far, blanketed large parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on...

Direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh cleared after years

Pakistan joins seven countries in calling for urgent relief as Gaza conditions deteriorate

Hamza Mawaz leads BN Polo to narrow victory in Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2025

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.