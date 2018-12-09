Headlines

    Indian troops kill 3 Kashmiri fighters in 18-hour-long gunbattle

    by Agencies , (Last Updated 2 mins ago)

    SRINAGAR: Indian troops killed three suspected Kashmiri fighters in the outskirts of occupied Kashmir’s main city, ending a nearly 18-hour-long gunbattle, officials said on Sunday. Indian paramilitary spokesman Sanjay Sharma said the

    ECP completes arrangements for 2018 by-elections

    by APP , (Last Updated October 8, 2018)

    ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all necessary arrangements for holding of bye-elections in 36 constituencies on October 14. According to an ECP official, the elections will be held for

    Confusion worst confounded

    by , (Last Updated 20 hours ago)

    Arif Nizami

    Tail wagging the dog Prime minister Imran Khan is a lucky guy. The kind of support he enjoys from various state institutions, his predecessors could only dream of. He has everything going

    Pakistan’s foreign relations

    by , (Last Updated 22 hours ago)

    And an over-confident but ill-prepared PM   Despite receiving hours long briefings at the GHQ and ISI headquarters besides attending several lengthy tutorials by none other than the COAS himself Imran Khan faltered

    MNCs continue to flourish amid flawed taxation system

    December 8, 2018

    Profits of Philip Morris have doubled since the introduction of highly controversial third-tier tax slab by the former govt ISLAMABAD: Multinational companies (MNCs) in the tobacco sector are allegedly flourishing at the cost of Pakistan’s economic interests owing to glaring flaws...

    Aleph Review steps up its game

    by , (Last Updated 1 day ago)

    Publishing is always the greatest obstacle that faces any writer. The where, why, when, how, who of what is going to happen with a piece of writing, any form of it, is

    Messi’s free-kick magic keeps Barca top

    by Agencies , (Last Updated 2 hours ago)

    MADRID: Lionel Messi stole the show with two free-kick goals in a blistering display as Barcelona maintained their lead at the top of La Liga with a thumping 4-0 derby win over

    Weather turns pleasant in Karachi from light rainfall

    by Staff Report , (Last Updated 6 hours ago)

    KARACHI: The provincial capital on Sunday experienced light rain as weather turned pleasant. Parts of Bahalwapur, Sahiwal, D.I. Khan, Bannu, Sukkur, Karachi and Makran divisions are also expected to experience rainfall within

    Anti-Polio campaign kicks off from tomorrow

    by INP , (Last Updated 2 hours ago)

    ISLAMABAD: The anti-polio campaign of varied duration will start in different districts across the country from Monday. 2.4million children of the 188 union councils in Karachi will be provided polio vaccine during a five-day

