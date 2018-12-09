SRINAGAR: Indian troops killed three suspected Kashmiri fighters in the outskirts of occupied Kashmir’s main city, ending a nearly 18-hour-long gunbattle, officials said on Sunday. Indian paramilitary spokesman Sanjay Sharma said the…
National
Indian troops kill 3 Kashmiri fighters in 18-hour-long gunbattle
by Agencies , (Last Updated 2 mins ago)
ECP completes arrangements for 2018 by-elections
by APP , (Last Updated October 8, 2018)
ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all necessary arrangements for holding of bye-elections in 36 constituencies on October 14. According to an ECP official, the elections will be held for…
Columns
Confusion worst confounded
by Arif Nizami , (Last Updated 20 hours ago)
Tail wagging the dog Prime minister Imran Khan is a lucky guy. The kind of support he enjoys from various state institutions, his predecessors could only dream of. He has everything going…
Editorials
Pakistan’s foreign relations
by Editorial , (Last Updated 22 hours ago)
And an over-confident but ill-prepared PM Despite receiving hours long briefings at the GHQ and ISI headquarters besides attending several lengthy tutorials by none other than the COAS himself Imran Khan faltered…
Cartoons
Today’s Cartoon
by Syed Shahzeb Ali , (Last Updated 6 hours ago)
Business
MNCs continue to flourish amid flawed taxation system
December 8, 2018
Profits of Philip Morris have doubled since the introduction of highly controversial third-tier tax slab by the former govt ISLAMABAD: Multinational companies (MNCs) in the tobacco sector are allegedly flourishing at the cost of Pakistan’s economic interests owing to glaring flaws...
Foreign
Bangladesh party says hundreds of supporters held before polls
by Agencies , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)
DHAKA: Bangladesh’s opposition party on Sunday said nearly 2,000 of its supporters have been arrested on trumped-up charges in a crackdown aimed at derailing its campaign just weeks from a general election.…
Featured
Aleph Review steps up its game
by Abdullah Niazi , (Last Updated 1 day ago)
Publishing is always the greatest obstacle that faces any writer. The where, why, when, how, who of what is going to happen with a piece of writing, any form of it, is…
Sports
Messi’s free-kick magic keeps Barca top
by Agencies , (Last Updated 2 hours ago)
MADRID: Lionel Messi stole the show with two free-kick goals in a blistering display as Barcelona maintained their lead at the top of La Liga with a thumping 4-0 derby win over…
Lahore
‘Dark clouds of dictatorship’ above country, says Khursheed Shah
by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)
LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Sunday said that “dark clouds of dictatorship” are looming above the country. Shah made the comments while talking to media in the provincial…
Karachi
Weather turns pleasant in Karachi from light rainfall
by Staff Report , (Last Updated 6 hours ago)
KARACHI: The provincial capital on Sunday experienced light rain as weather turned pleasant. Parts of Bahalwapur, Sahiwal, D.I. Khan, Bannu, Sukkur, Karachi and Makran divisions are also expected to experience rainfall within…
Islamabad
Anti-Polio campaign kicks off from tomorrow
by INP , (Last Updated 2 hours ago)
ISLAMABAD: The anti-polio campaign of varied duration will start in different districts across the country from Monday. 2.4million children of the 188 union councils in Karachi will be provided polio vaccine during a five-day…
Arts / Entertainment
Rapper Cardi B asked to stay away from victims in brawl
by Agencies , (Last Updated 2 hours ago)
A New York judge ordered rapper Cardi B to have no contact with two bartenders she allegedly attacked in a strip-club brawl but allowed her to remain free after she skipped a…