Monetizing Roadblocks for Pakistani Content Creators

Content creators are dedicating considerable time and resources to social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok in Pakistan. However, while platforms gain on the creative content generated by these creators, monetizing opportunities for Pakistani creators remain very limited. Let’s explore the current landscape of social media usage in Pakistan, the absence of monetization support, and why this issue deserves urgent attention.

Social media is massively integrated in daily life for millions in Pakistan. According to DataReportal, Pakistan has over 47 million active Facebook users, 17 million on Instagram, and an impressive 62 million on TikTok as of 2024. TikTok’s popularity, in particular, has surged among the country’s younger population, and Statista reports an average of 53.8 minutes per day spent by users on TikTok globally, a figure that aligns closely with user behaviour in Pakistan. Facebook and Instagram follow suit, with each platform seeing high engagement from Pakistani users who interact with diverse content, ranging from lifestyle and travel to food, DIY, technology, automobile and Islamic themes.

With over 100 million active social media users in Pakistan, platforms have a ready market to engage, and creators have proven their ability to captivate audiences through their content. Yet, without financial recognition, the creative potential of Pakistani influencers remains undervalued. As global companies prioritize user-generated content, fair monetization must become a standard—not an exception. By advocating for change, Pakistani creators and the broader digital community can work toward a future where content is not only celebrated but also adequately compensated.

Despite the massive user base and content engagement, monetization features available in other countries are clearly absent in Pakistan. On TikTok, content creators in regions like the USA and UK gain access to monetization options such as ad revenue, brand partnerships, and creator funds, provided they meet requirements like 10,000 followers and a minimum watch time threshold. Unfortunately, Pakistani content creators are not eligible for those features and no such creator fund exists for them. Seems they are creating the content for the app for nothing.

Globally, Facebook provides in-stream ads, subscriptions, and star payments, enabling creators to earn directly from content. These options are restricted or largely unavailable in Pakistan due to Meta’s rigid eligibility criteria, which emphasize factors like consistent page engagement, video views, and audience demographics that many Pakistani creators find challenging to meet. Facebook and Instagram, owned by Meta, offer limited monetization avenues for Pakistani users.

The absence of monetization options has frustrated Pakistani content creators who see their peers in other countries earning revenue for similar content. A creator invests significant time, energy, and financial resources into developing content, enhancing video quality, and engaging with audiences, only to find one’s efforts yield little to no financial return. In fact, as many creators note, they often support the growth of these platforms by continuously generating new content and keeping users engaged— yet receive no monetary benefits from the very platforms that benefit from their work.

YouTube offers monetization through ad revenue, Pakistani creators face limitations here as well. YouTube’s revenue-sharing policies offer creators revenue after accumulating 1,000 views on a video, but earnings from views alone are often meagre, particularly when compared to creator incomes in other countries. Additionally, the YouTube algorithm remains vague, with many creators suspecting that backend functions are operated by their own wish rather than work on real or on-ground scenarios. The complex and unpredictable nature of the algorithm makes it difficult for creators to build a steady revenue stream.

A government-led initiative could encourage social media platforms to extend monetization options to Pakistan, but no such advocacy exists. Although platforms like Meta and TikTok have localized policies in other regions, no Pakistani regulatory body or official has taken a formal stand to address the absence of monetization features for Pakistani users.

Addressing these challenges requires a concerted effort. A first step would be increasing awareness among stakeholders and encouraging discussions about fair monetization practices in Pakistan. Content creators could benefit from forming collectives to amplify their voices and push for access to monetization tools available elsewhere.

