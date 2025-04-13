‘Women vs Machines Exhibition’: A Powerful Start to LDF’s 2025–26 Programming

Free and open to public, exhibition runs through April 16 at BNU

LAHORE: The Lahore Digital Arts Festival (LDF), presented as part of Novembre Numérique through The Little Art, officially launched its 2025–26 programming with the timely and thought-provoking exhibition Women vs. Machines, which opened at the School of Visual Arts & Design, Beaconhouse National University (BNU).

The exhibition was formally inaugurated by Rohma Khan (BNU), Fabrice Disdier (Director, Alliance Française de Lahore), Shoaib Iqbal (Director, Lahore Digital Arts Festival), and Sarah Rajper, who also shared curatorial insights during the opening ceremony. Their words set the tone for an evening that celebrated innovation, resilience, and cross-disciplinary dialogue.

Blending digital art, performance, and athletic activism, Women vs. Machines brings together a compelling collective of women digital artists and acclaimed Pakistani athletes to explore the complex and evolving intersection of technology, gender, and sports. This groundbreaking initiative features the creative voices of Amna Yaseen, Anusha Khalid, Audrey Richard-Laurent, Emil Hasnain, Justine Emard, Mahnoor Ali Shah, Tehreem Zafar, Vania Mazhar, and Zainab Hussain. Alongside them, the exhibition highlights the inspiring athleticism and advocacy of Jehanara Nabi, Karishma Ali, Noorena Shams, Samar Khan, and Zenith Irfan.

United in their diverse practices, these artists and athletes confront systemic barriers, challenge cultural narratives, and propose new frameworks of empowerment at the confluence of creativity, performance, and resistance.

The opening reception witnessed an enthusiastic and diverse audience, including art lovers, students, educators, and members of the creative and athletic communities. The energy was palpable as attendees engaged with the artwork and dialogues, encouraged by the presence of all participating artists and athletes who added depth and vibrancy to the conversations.

Produced by Najamul Assar and curated by Sarah Rajper, Rohma Khan, and Fatima Butt, Women vs. Machines is presented in collaboration with the UNESCO Chair on Inclusion through Art, led by Chairholder Rashid Rana, and The Little Art. The exhibition is supported by the French Institute (IF), Alliance Française de Lahore, the Embassy of France in Pakistan, and Beaconhouse National University.

Free and open to the public, the exhibition runs through April 16 at Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Lahore.