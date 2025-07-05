Brooklyn Beckham Ignores Brother Romeo’s Emotional Message Amid Devastating Tragedy

Romeo Beckham has shared a heartfelt message to his older brother Brooklyn, following the devastating news of Diogo Jota’s death in a tragic car accident. The 21-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham took to Instagram to express his emotions, urging his followers to cherish their loved ones and appreciate them while they still can.

Diogo, 28, and his brother Andre Felipe tragically died in a car crash near the Spanish-Portuguese border, while traveling through Zamora, Spain. Diogo, who had recently married his childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso, was tragically lost along with his brother. Rute was left with the heart-wrenching task of identifying both her husband and brother-in-law after the accident.

Deeply moved by the tragedy, Romeo posted a photo of Diogo, accompanied by broken heart emojis, and shared a touching message to his brother Brooklyn on Instagram Stories. He wrote: “Life is too short, love who you love and tell them how much you really do! Life can flash before your eyes at any moment!” Romeo continued, “But the people that truly love you and care for you will always be there.. Don’t hold back from LOVE OR APPRECIATION for ANYTHING OR ANYONE.”

David Beckham also paid tribute, sharing a black-and-white image of Diogo Jota on the football pitch with a message expressing his sorrow. “Devastating to hear such sad news. Sending love to Diogo and Andre’s families,” David wrote.

Piers Morgan also reacted to the tragic news on X (formerly Twitter), describing it as “desperately sad,” and offering condolences to Diogo and his family. Fans around the world have expressed shock at the sudden loss, with Manchester United’s Harry Maguire’s wife, Fern, calling the news “utterly heartbreaking.”

Romeo’s emotional message follows weeks of speculation regarding a potential rift within the Beckham family. Brooklyn, 26, had not publicly acknowledged his father David’s milestone 50th birthday in May, despite flying to London from Los Angeles, nor did he attend the family’s celebration events. His absence was also noted at David’s knighthood ceremony, and there were reports of a lack of communication on Father’s Day.

Despite the apparent distance, Romeo’s post suggests that he still holds the family bond in high regard, and fans are hopeful that his heartfelt words could pave the way for reconciliation within the Beckham family. The Beckhams have yet to comment publicly on the status of their relationships, but Romeo’s message might signal a desire to heal and reconnect.