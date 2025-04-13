PTI forms committee for arranging meetings with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The political committee of the PTI has constituted a five-member committee, which will prepare the lists of the people who will meet with the former prime minister and the party founder, Imran Khan, at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

As per the declaration issued by the party on Sunday, the lists would be prepared every Tuesday and Thursday.

It was also stated that Imran would approve these lists, which would then be sent to the jail officials through focal persons.

The former prime minister has already appointed Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Salman Akram Raja and Intezar Panjutha as focal persons. Anyone, whose name was not on the list, meeting Imran, would be declared guilty of violating the party’s discipline, said the declaration.

The political committee decided that in the event of any obstacle created by the jail administration, the meeting could turn into a protest. Furthermore, a contempt of court petition would be filed as well.

The declaration, however, said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government officials would be able to meet the former prime minister even if their names were not on the lists.