Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Split After Two Years of Dating

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have reportedly ended their relationship after two years of dating. Sources confirmed to Daily Mail that the pair have been separated “for some time,” though the exact reasons for the split remain unclear.

The couple, who made headlines with their romance in 2023, had purchased a million-dollar mansion together in Hampstead, north London, nearly a year ago. However, plans for the property have not been publicly shared, according to the report.

Malek, 43, and Corrin, 29, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, first confirmed their relationship in September 2023 when they were photographed sharing a kiss while walking their dog. The two had been romantically linked earlier that summer after being seen together at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London, where they were spotted whispering to each other and sharing intimate moments.

In August, the couple made headlines once again when they were observed engaging in passionate PDA during a date at Buoy and Oyster in Kent, England. Eyewitnesses described them as “very passionate,” with one source noting they “kissed and didn’t seem to mind who could see.”

Before their relationship with each other, Malek was linked to actress Lucy Boynton, with whom he dated for five years. For Corrin, this marked their first public romance. Reps for both stars have yet to comment on the breakup.

Queen Camilla Addresses King Charles’ Abdication Rumors As Royals Prepare For Transition

