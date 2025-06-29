Pakistan dominates South Korea 91-6 for third straight win at Youth Netball Championship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s youth girls netball team delivered a stellar performance at the Asian Youth Netball Championship 2025, registering a comprehensive 91-6 victory over host nation South Korea on Sunday.

This win marks their third consecutive triumph in the tournament, securing the top spot in Pool B.

Pakistan dominated from the opening whistle, leading 23-2 in the first quarter. The green shirts extended their lead to 45-3 by halftime, showcasing their superior gameplay and offensive strategies. By the third quarter, the scoreline stood at 70-4, and Pakistan sealed the match with a final score of 91-6.

Pakistan’s dominant display was powered by the remarkable performances of players: Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Haleema, Sarina Hussain, Jasmine Farooq, Farah Rasheed, Amani, Parisa, Sumayya Ahmed, and Alina. Their combined effort played a pivotal role in the comprehensive victory, continuing the team’s unbeaten run in the competition.

Before the match against South Korea, Pakistan had already secured impressive victories over Saudi Arabia (71-15) and Chinese Taipei (56-32) on Friday and Saturday, respectively. These wins set the stage for their dominant performance against South Korea and further solidified their position at the top of the standings in Pool B.

Looking ahead, Pakistan is set to face Japan on Monday and the Maldives on Tuesday, with both matches crucial in maintaining their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

The Pakistan Netball Federation also took the opportunity to extend their gratitude to head coach Amanda Newton, praising her exceptional coaching, technical expertise, and unwavering dedication to the team’s success. The federation emphasized her instrumental role in guiding the team through this ongoing series of victories.

The Asian Youth Netball Championship 2025 is taking place at Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium from June 27 to July 4, featuring 11 teams split into two groups. Group A includes Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and India, while Group B features Chinese Taipei, Japan, South Korea, Pakistan, Maldives, and Saudi Arabia.