Khuram Shahzad named new PSB spokesman; Vows to strengthen board’s public image

ISLAMABAD: Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, has posted Mr. Khuram Shahzad as the official spokesman of the board. He will perform this role in addition to his existing responsibilities.

A formal office order has been issued in this regard.

Khuram Shahzad is currently serving as publication officer at PSB. In his new capacity, he will be responsible for managing official communications with the media, issuing press releases, overseeing public relations matters, and representing the board at relevant forums, as approved by the competent authority.

Mr. Shahzad is the younger brother of the late senior journalist Javed Shahzad (Late) and brings over two decades of extensive experience in journalism, public relations, and narrative building. He has been associated with the national news agency, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), since 2007 and has also served on the media teams of various federal ministers.