LAHORE

UOG leads the way as social prescribing comes to Pakistan

By Staff Report

GUJRAT: The University of Gujrat (UOG) is set to revolutionize healthcare in Pakistan through a groundbreaking collaboration with the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), UK.

This strategic partnership aims to introduce Social Prescribing, a globally recognized approach that integrates healthcare with community-based support systems.

Dr Munazza Ubaid from UCLan visited UOG on Thursday to discuss the establishment of a Social Prescribing Network in Pakistan, while Samantha Pywell, Head of UCLan’s Social Prescribing Unit, joined the discussions virtually.

The initiative received a strong endorsement from Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoor ul Haq (TI), who emphasized the importance of integrating social prescribing into Pakistan’s healthcare framework.

A dedicated team led by Dean Prof Dr Faisal Mehmood Mirza and Dr. Muhammad Umar (Director BIC) will collaborate with UCLan to bring this vision to life.

This partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing patient care, promoting holistic well-being, and reshaping healthcare accessibility in Pakistan.

