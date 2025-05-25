Breaking the Silence

In the heart of South Punjab, a quiet yet significant transformation is taking place within the Lahore High Court’s Multan Bench. For decades, female lawyers in this region— and indeed, across Pakistan— have been sent to courtrooms primarily to request adjournments. Their appearances often served symbolic or strategic purposes rather than professional ones. This practice, entrenched in gender bias and the insecurity of many male colleagues, denied women the opportunity to participate meaningfully in the legal system. But now, a commendable shift is unfolding— one that deserves recognition and further encouragement.

The marginalization of female lawyers is neither new nor limited to one region. Across Pakistan’s legal landscape, women have had to navigate an uphill battle in a male-dominated field. They have often faced dismissive attitudes, exclusion from critical case discussions, and a lack of access to mentorship or meaningful responsibilities. In Multan, the culture has traditionally leaned even more heavily towards sidelining women from substantive legal practice. Many were kept at the fringes, expected to appear only when a case required a sympathetic face to sway the judge into granting an adjournment.

The rationale behind this was simple, yet deeply flawed: women were perceived as the “softer” gender, and judges— particularly male judges— were thought to be more lenient toward them. Instead of building legal acumen, female associates were treated as a means to an end. Meanwhile, their male counterparts, despite often being less prepared, were still given the benefit of the doubt and groomed to eventually argue and lead cases.

This sidelining wasn’t just about professional hierarchy; it reflected broader societal views about women’s roles. Women were viewed as passive participants, better suited to administrative or supportive tasks rather than intellectual leadership or courtroom advocacy. This environment did not foster growth— it stifled it.

But change, while slow, has begun to take root.

My personal observation over the past several months reveals a refreshing new approach from the sitting judges of the Lahore High Court Bench in Multan. These judges, with due respect and acknowledgment, appear genuinely committed to dismantling the outdated practices that have hindered female lawyers for far too long.

Today, it is increasingly common to see judges in Multan directly ask women to argue their cases. This is more than a gesture; it is a deliberate choice to place women on an equal footing. It reflects an understanding that unless women are expected to perform, they will never be given the tools or opportunities to grow. It also sends a powerful message to senior lawyers: female associates are not to be used as a strategy— they are professionals in their own right.

This shift is helping to create a culture of accountability and merit. When a judge expects a woman to argue, the seniors must ensure she has access to the file, understands the case, and is ready to speak on record. It’s an act of professional recognition that forces everyone in the chain of command to treat female lawyers as active participants rather than accessories. Access to files, background discussions, strategic planning—these are now becoming part of the experience for more and more young female lawyers.

The judges leading this change deserve credit for their foresight and fairness. They are not just making space for women— they are insisting that women be fully included. And in doing so, they are laying the groundwork for a more equitable and competent legal profession.

Still, this progress must be placed in context. The legal community in Multan— and indeed, in many parts of Pakistan— remains far from gender-equal. Many law firms still hesitate to invest in the training of their female associates. There remains a hesitancy, even fear, among some male seniors that empowering a woman might somehow diminish their own authority or visibility. These insecurities are deeply embedded, stemming from social norms that define women as subservient, dependent, or incapable of leadership.

Moreover, in Multan and other smaller cities, the idea of a woman standing confidently before a judge and making legal arguments still challenges traditional norms. In many circles, such assertiveness is frowned upon, seen as unbecoming or even inappropriate. Female lawyers often find themselves balancing professionalism with the constant pressure of conforming to society’s expectations about how women should behave.

Against this backdrop, the efforts of the sitting judges at the Lahore High Court in Multan are nothing short of revolutionary. Their insistence on hearing female voices in court challenges not just legal practices but deep-rooted cultural biases. It creates a ripple effect, signaling to male lawyers, clients, and society at large that women belong in positions of intellectual and professional leadership.

It is also worth noting that this shift benefits not just women— but the legal system as a whole. A more inclusive bench and bar mean more diverse perspectives, more thorough arguments, and ultimately, more just outcomes. A legal system that reflects its society must include all of society, and women are a crucial part of that equation.

To sustain this progress, more institutions need to follow suit. Bar councils must establish mentorship programs specifically aimed at training and supporting female lawyers. Senior lawyers must reflect on their own biases and take steps to involve their female associates in substantive work. Clients must learn to place their trust in competence rather than gender stereotypes.

And most importantly, women in the legal profession must be encouraged not to underestimate their worth or wait to be handed responsibilities. They must claim their space, demand inclusion, and prepare themselves to rise to the challenge when called upon.

As someone who has experienced the sting of being sidelined and the pride of being trusted, I write this not only as an observer but as a participant. The judges in Multan are not performing a favor—they are correcting a historic imbalance. And if this commitment continues, it will create a generation of female lawyers who are not only present in courtrooms but are central to the arguments shaping our laws and our future.

This article is based on personal observations and is meant to highlight and appreciate the evolving role of female lawyers in Multan, as well as the commendable efforts of the current Lahore High Court judges sitting on the Multan Bench in fostering gender inclusion and professional fairness.