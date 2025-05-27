LAHORE

2nd South and Southeast Asia Theatre Festival opens in Kunming China

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The 2nd South and Southeast Asia Theatre Festival opened with an engaging and well-received workshop conducted by Ajoka Theatre.

Ajoka offering included a documentary on four decades of the group’s work, followed by a talk by Ajoka head and eminent playwright Shahid Nadeem. He spoke about the influence of oriental theater on Pakistani theater and Ajoka’s commitment to promoting peace and enlightenment through the arts.

Ajoka’s talented actress Erum Nawaee shared her experience as a female performing artist in Pakistan, supported by video extracts from her plays, including Dara, Saira aur Maira, and Lawrence in Lahore.

The program concluded with an interactive theater workshop led by Ajoka Institute Director Nirvaan Nadeem, featuring theater games and exercises. He emphasized that theatre training not only hones acting skills but also strengthens self-confidence and communication abilities among participants. A large number of students participated in the workshop with great energy and enthusiasm.

The festival is being organized by Yunnan Arts University in Kunming and will conclude on 31 May. Ajoka team will present extracts from its play “Jhalli” on the closing day.

Previous article
Transgender shot dead, driver injured in Malakand attack
Next article
Trump admin to end $100m in federal contracts with Harvard
Staff Report
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

  1. I just likke the helpfful information you supply on your
    articles. I will bookkmark your blig aand test once more here regularly.

    I amm relatively sure I will learn maany nnew stuff proper here!
    Good luck for tthe following!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.