Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for three-match T20I series in July

Pakistan’s national cricket team is set to face Bangladesh in a three-match T20 International series scheduled from July 20 to 24, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Wednesday.

The Pakistan team is expected to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16. All matches will be held at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, starting at 6 PM local time (5 PM Pakistan Standard Time). The first match will take place on July 20, followed by the second on July 22 and the final T20I on July 24.

This series comes just months after the two sides last met in May during a T20I series in Pakistan, where the hosts secured a clean sweep.

In that series, Pakistan opened with a dominant 37-run win, restricting Bangladesh to 164 while defending a total of 201/6. In the second match, Pakistan again posted 201 runs and bowled out Bangladesh for 144, clinching victory by 57 runs.

The final game saw a stronger effort from Bangladesh, who set a competitive 197-run target thanks to a brisk half-century from Parvez Hossain Emon. However, Pakistan chased it down convincingly, losing only three wickets with 16 balls remaining. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris starred with a blazing century.

Series Schedule: