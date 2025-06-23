Rohit Sharma’s Wife Faces Backlash Over ‘Cartoon’ Remark on Yuzvendra Chahal

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, has come under fire for referring to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal as a “cartoon” during an appearance on a YouTube talk show. The comment was made during a segment where the hosts showed pictures of various Indian cricketers and asked the couple to share their first impressions.

When Chahal’s photo was displayed, Ritika immediately responded, “Cartoon. He’s usually like a cartoon,” while Rohit remained silent. The light-hearted remark, intended to be playful, sparked controversy online, with many cricket fans finding it disrespectful.

The incident went viral after a clip was shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), where users criticized the comment, with some calling for an apology. One user remarked, “Is this the way she respects an Indian player?” while others compared it to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s behavior, questioning if similar remarks would have attracted a harsher backlash if made by her.

Many users expressed disappointment, with one comment labeling the remark as “horrible” and “uncalled for.” Some even questioned Ritika’s own appearance, calling it “cartoon-like.” However, Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his fun-loving and jovial nature, has not publicly commented on the incident.

Ritika, who is a sports manager by profession, has yet to issue a statement addressing the criticism, and neither Rohit Sharma nor the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has commented on the matter.