Rizwan fined for PSL code of conduct breach

Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan and Islamabad United’s Colin Munro have been fined for breaching the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct during a heated exchange in Match 10 of the ongoing season. Both players were penalized 30 percent of their match fees for a Level 2 breach after their confrontation during the 10th over of United’s run chase.

The incident occurred when Munro made a gesture towards Sultans’ bowler Iftikhar Ahmed, sparking a verbal exchange between Munro and Rizwan, who intervened during the altercation. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that both players violated Article 2.13 of the Code of Conduct, which addresses “personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire, or match referee during a match.”

The penalties were imposed by match referee Ali Naqvi after both players admitted to the offence and accepted the fines. Umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown immediately charged Munro and Rizwan following the incident.

The PCB emphasized its commitment to upholding the spirit of the game and ensuring discipline across all HBL PSL matches.