Russia conducts cruise missile drills in Sea of Japan

Russian warships and coastal missile systems have successfully struck simulated maritime targets in the Sea of Japan during recent military exercises, as reported by TASS. The drills, carried out by Russia’s Pacific Fleet, involved joint missile strikes on complex target setups simulating enemy ships.

The fleet’s flagship, the Varyag Guards missile cruiser, launched a Vulkan anti-ship cruise missile, while two missile boat strike groups fired four Moskit cruise missiles at designated targets. Additionally, the Bastion coastal missile system’s combat crew launched an Onyx anti-ship missile.

To ensure safety during the exercise, the missile firing zone was closed off to civilian shipping and air traffic in advance. According to Russia’s defense ministry, all targets were successfully hit during the drill.