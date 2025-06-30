World

Russia conducts cruise missile drills in Sea of Japan

By News Desk

Russian warships and coastal missile systems have successfully struck simulated maritime targets in the Sea of Japan during recent military exercises, as reported by TASS. The drills, carried out by Russia’s Pacific Fleet, involved joint missile strikes on complex target setups simulating enemy ships.

The fleet’s flagship, the Varyag Guards missile cruiser, launched a Vulkan anti-ship cruise missile, while two missile boat strike groups fired four Moskit cruise missiles at designated targets. Additionally, the Bastion coastal missile system’s combat crew launched an Onyx anti-ship missile.

To ensure safety during the exercise, the missile firing zone was closed off to civilian shipping and air traffic in advance. According to Russia’s defense ministry, all targets were successfully hit during the drill.

Previous article
BYC leader emphasizes dialogue as the only solution to Balochistan’s issues
Next article
935 killed in Israeli air strikes on Iran, new forensic data reveals
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Letters

Phulji reads

Education is a fundamental right for every individual residing in the country, and it is equally important to have a library in every city...

Cut from connection

935 killed in Israeli air strikes on Iran, new forensic data reveals

BYC leader emphasizes dialogue as the only solution to Balochistan’s issues

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.