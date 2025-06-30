Xi for advancing full, rigorous Party self-governance, good conduct

BEIJING: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday underscored the efforts to advance full and rigorous Party self-governance through fostering good conduct.

Xi made the remarks while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The study session was held a day before the founding anniversary of the CPC.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi conveyed festive greetings to all Party members across the country as he spoke after listening to briefings and participating in discussions that focused on implementing the Party central authorities’ eight-point rules for improving conduct.

Xi noted that the eight-point rules are the Party’s landmark measure to exercise self-governance in the new era.

He said that since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has upheld strict rules and strong constraints, focusing on rectifying undesirable work styles, including unnecessary formalities, bureaucracy, hedonism, and extravagance, through education campaigns and a series of rectification actions.

These efforts have improved the overall effectiveness of Party governance and gathered tremendous positive energy for the development of the Party and the country’s cause, Xi said.

Xi emphasized that advancing Chinese modernization is a formidable task, and the Party faces an exceptionally complex governance environment, making it all the more necessary to maintain a heightened sense of self-reform.

Leading officials, especially senior cadres, must take the lead in practicing self-reform, Xi added.

He stressed that advancing self-reform requires strengthening the Party spirit, with a focus on firming up ideals and convictions.

On anti-corruption, Xi said the exercise of power must be well-regulated and that resolute efforts must be made to address disciplinary and legal violations.

Party conduct and discipline must be turned from strict requirements into concrete actions, allowing ironclad rules to show their “iron teeth,” thus sending a clear signal to the entire Party of unwavering strictness and zero tolerance, creating a strong deterrent effect, Xi said.

He called on leading officials at all levels to shoulder the responsibility for Party self-governance and urged Party organizations at all levels, in carrying out the education campaign focused on implementing the eight-point rules, to face problems head-on, ensure that rectifications are thoroughly carried out, resolutely curb various unhealthy tendencies, and improve mechanisms to maintain sound Party conduct on a long-term basis.