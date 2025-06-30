World

935 killed in Israeli air strikes on Iran, new forensic data reveals

By News Desk
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

Iran’s latest forensic data has revealed that 935 people were killed during a 12-day air conflict with Israel, significantly higher than previous reports. The toll includes 38 children and 132 women, as stated by Asghar Jahangir, a spokesperson for the Iranian judiciary. The death count marks a sharp increase from the 610 fatalities reported by the Iranian health ministry before the ceasefire was declared on Tuesday last week.

The revised figure also includes 79 individuals killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran’s Evin Prison, up from an earlier estimate of 71. The air war began on June 13, with Israel targeting Iranian nuclear sites and killing both military commanders and civilians, marking the worst assault on the Islamic Republic since the 1980s Iran-Iraq war.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile strikes on Israeli military sites and infrastructure, while the United States joined the conflict on June 22 with attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran has condemned Israel’s actions as war crimes, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stating that the Israeli airstrikes were unjustified and that both military and civilian victims should be considered as part of the war crimes.

Baghaei emphasized that all casualties and damaged buildings are considered examples of war crimes and stated that Iran would provide evidence to international bodies to hold Israel accountable for its actions.

