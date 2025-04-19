CPNE concerned about rising restrictions on media freedom, challenges for print media

Council’s committee highlights issues, including government restrictions, financial dependency on state ads, and the rise of digital alternatives

LAHORE: The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has expressed deep concern over the increasing restrictions on media freedom, especially the challenges faced by the print media.

During a meeting of the Standing Committee, CPNE President Irshad Ahmad Arif emphasized that print media holds significant value in responsible journalism, but the fallout from government complaints about social media has also put mainstream media at risk.

He pointed out that punitive actions against media organizations and journalists are mounting, regretting that despite claims of national progress, the print media is further deteriorating due to the government’s inattention.

Arif pointed out that the print media now heavily relies on government advertisements due to the shrinking budgets of private industrial and economic sectors. He noted that this reliance has exposed the industry to increasing pressure, suggesting the newspapers should leverage digital technology and adopt modern solutions to survive the ongoing challenges.

CPNE Senior Vice President Anwar Sajidi acknowledged that print media is facing an unprecedented crisis, with social media overwhelming traditional journalism. He noted that print media in Balochistan is enduring one of the toughest periods in history.

Secretary General Ijazul Haq stressed the importance of identifying the root causes of these issues and highlighted that government ads, which are essential for the survival of print media, are often withheld as a tool for exerting pressure.

He also mentioned the federal government’s recent decision to directly deposit payment for government advertisements into newspaper accounts, a step that the Punjab government is following.

Dr Jabar Khattak proposed solutions such as solution journalism, the establishment of a joint printing press, and the use of AI technology to improve print media.

Kazim Khan called for the abolition of anti-media laws, including the PECA Act, and stressed the need for legal protections for journalists and media institutions.

The meeting also discussed the challenging situation of press freedom in Punjab, with Ayaz Khan expressing concern that the state’s control over mainstream media is only empowering social media.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Vice President Tahir Farooq shared an update on CPNE’s ongoing case regarding pending payments to newspapers in Peshawar, with the expectation of settlements by June.

The meeting also addressed concerns over notices sent by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to newspapers and condemned the suspension of ads to the Dawn newspaper.

CPNE also released the draft of its annual “Pakistan Media Freedom Report,” which highlights journalists who were killed, injured, or forced to leave the country between 2024 and 2025. The report underscores growing concerns over the state of media freedom in Pakistan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Standing Committee approved the associate membership for seven publications based on recommendations from the Scrutiny Committee. The Committee also resolved that if the advertising agency Medias fails to settle outstanding payments, an FIR will be filed within a week.

The next General Council meeting of CPNE will be held on May 3, 2025, in Karachi.