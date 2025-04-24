Sports

Indian streaming platform suspends HBL PSL broadcast following Pahalgam attack

By News Desk

Indian sports streaming platform Fancode has suspended its live broadcasts of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) following the deadly attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. The platform, which had been streaming the 10th edition of the PSL, ceased coverage after broadcasting 13 matches and removed all related content, including highlights and match videos, from its website and apps.

This decision comes as diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan escalate. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also reiterated its stance of not engaging in bilateral cricket with Pakistan, citing the Pahalgam incident as the catalyst for this position.

The attack has led to significant political fallout, with India taking several diplomatic and economic measures against Pakistan. India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, ordered Pakistani nationals to leave India within 48 hours, and reduced the number of diplomatic staff at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Additionally, India temporarily closed the Wagah border crossing.

Pakistan’s National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, rejected India’s suspension of the water-sharing treaty, labeling it an act of aggression. The committee warned that any further provocation would be met with a “strong and immediate response,” with the interruption of Pakistan’s water supply considered an act of war.

