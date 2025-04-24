BCCI reiterates ban on bilateral cricket with Pakistan after Pahalgam attack

Following the deadly attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which killed at least 26 innocent tourists, strong reactions have emerged within India, including from the cricketing community. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla reiterated India’s position on not playing bilateral cricket with Pakistan, emphasizing that the government’s stance remains unchanged.

“We are with the victims, and we condemn it,” Shukla stated in an interview. “Whatever our government will say, will do. We don’t play with Pakistan in bilateral series because of the government’s stand. And we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals going forward.” He added that while India does not engage in bilateral series, both countries still compete in ICC events, due to the international cricket body’s regulations.

The suspension of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan has been in place for years due to ongoing diplomatic tensions. The last such series was in 2012-13, and since then, the two sides have only met in ICC and ACC tournaments, including the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia also condemned the Pahalgam attack, offering condolences to the victims’ families. “The cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam yesterday. On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this ghastly and cowardly act with the strongest possible words, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls,” he said.