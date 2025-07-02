‘Another Milestone’: Pakistan assumes rotating presidency of UNSC

Pakistan takes on this responsibility with humility, conviction and profound commitment to UN Charter: FM Dar

Ambassador Kamran Akhtar also elected as President of 53rd session of UNIDO

NEW YORK: Pakistan achieved another milestone on the diplomatic front as Islamabad assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of July, according to a Foreign Office statement issued on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the development in a post on X that comes weeks after Pakistan was named vice-chair of the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee. Under the role, Pakistan is tasked with overseeing implementation of resolution 1373 (2001) concerning international anti-terror efforts.

“Today, Pakistan assumes the presidency of the UN Security Council for July 2025, during its 8th term (2025–26) as an elected member of the UNSC,” FM Dar stated in a post on X.

Today, Pakistan assumes the Presidency of the UN Security Council for July 2025, during its 8th term (2025–26) as an elected member of the UNSC. Pakistan takes on this responsibility with humility, conviction and profound commitment to the UN Charter, international law, and… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) July 1, 2025

“Pakistan takes on this responsibility with humility, conviction, and profound commitment to the UN Charter, international law, and multilateralism,” the FM added while further highlighting that the country’s role as UNSC president comes “at a time of escalating conflicts and humanitarian crises across the world.”

“We will strive to steer the Security Council towards responsive and effective action grounded in dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful dispute resolution,” he remarked.

Back in January, Pakistan had begun its eighth term for two years (2025-26) as a non-permanent member of the 15-member body.

Pakistan assumes the rotating presidency of the Security Council for the month of July. Follow @PakistanUN_NY for updates. https://t.co/4fWTKPUARg pic.twitter.com/Ub6TTbFwFD — United Nations (@UN) July 1, 2025

The UNSC has 15 members, five of which—Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States—are permanent ones. The 10 non-permanent seats of the Council are allocated by geographic region, with five replaced each year.

The key UN body is considered to be the most powerful body of the United Nations. The council, which is tasked to maintain international peace and security, can make legally binding decisions and has the power to impose sanctions and authorize the use of force against states.

In related development, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Kamran Akhtar has been elected as President of the 53rd session of the Industrial Development Board (UNIDO)—marking the first such instance for Islamabad.

“The UNIDO director general, while congratulating Ambassador Kamran Akhtar, praised Pakistan’s commitment and contribution to the organization,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

PR No.1️⃣9️⃣3️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN (Vienna) Ambassador Kamran Akhtar Elected as President of the 53rd Session of the Industrial Development Board (UNIDO) 🔗⬇️https://t.co/bJQYnlqeZy pic.twitter.com/4C5sI5Aa0S — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) June 30, 2025

On the other hand, Ambassador Akhtar in a statement, thanked all UNIDO member states for their trust and expressed his commitment towards further enhancing the Organization’s role in industrial development, particularly in developing countries, LDCs, and SIDS.

“The election manifests the trust reposed in Pakistan by the UNIDO Member States. Like all Vienna-based international organizations, Pakistan maintains an active diplomatic profile at UNIDO and remains committed to the organization’s core mandate, which is inclusive and sustainable industrial development,” the FO added, further highlighting that the country had one of the largest portfolios with UNIDO, with several ongoing and planned projects worth over €350 million.

Furthermore, the UN body has supported Pakistan’s textile, leather, fisheries, food safety, climate action, and renewable energy sectors with projects like PAIDAR and PAFAID have helped in poverty alleviation, job creation, and the sustainable growth of rural communities.