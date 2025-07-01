Entertainment

Kensington Palace Confirms Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Get Special Powers Next Year

By Web Desk

The Prince and Princess of Wales will begin issuing their first royal warrants in 2026, with companies set to submit applications by the end of July this year.

Prince William and Kate have been appointed by King Charles as grantors of royal grants of appointment, following in the footsteps of the monarch and Queen Camilla, who issued their own royal warrants last year.

Ian Patrick, Private Secretary to the Prince of Wales, expressed the couple’s enthusiasm, saying, “Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to be able to recognise and celebrate British industry, creativity, and skills through the granting of Warrants.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Wales vs England Rugby match – Photo: Getty Images

Kate will make history as the first Princess of Wales to grant royal warrants since Princess Mary of Teck in 1910. Her royal endorsement, much like her fashion influence known as the “Kate effect,” is expected to bring significant business and publicity to the brands she supports.

Fashion designers such as Catherine Walker, Jenny Packham, and Erdem, along with jewellers like Kiki McDonough, Robinson Pelham, and Catherine Zoraida, are likely to be considered for the warrants.

The granting process will be divided into two stages. Initially, applications will be accepted from firms that already hold royal warrants from the King and Queen. Successful applicants will be announced early next year, with applications from new companies to follow, requiring due diligence checks before warrants are granted.

Photo: Getty Images

The King and Queen issued more than 140 royal warrants in May last year, with additional warrants granted in December. These warrants, valid for up to five years, recognize companies for supplying goods or services to the Royal Household or senior members of the royal family. Companies awarded royal warrants can use the Royal coat of arms on their products, packaging, stationery, vehicles, and advertising.

Previous article
Pakistan, India exchange biannual lists of prisoners as per consular agreement
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Keith Urban Ends Radio Interview Abruptly After Question About Nicole Kidman’s...

Keith Urban was caught off guard and visibly upset during a radio interview on Tuesday while promoting his High and Alive world tour. The...

Gold Prices in Pakistan for Today – 1st July, 2025

Epaper_25-7-01 LHR

Epaper_25-7-01 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.