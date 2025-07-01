Kensington Palace Confirms Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Get Special Powers Next Year

The Prince and Princess of Wales will begin issuing their first royal warrants in 2026, with companies set to submit applications by the end of July this year.

Prince William and Kate have been appointed by King Charles as grantors of royal grants of appointment, following in the footsteps of the monarch and Queen Camilla, who issued their own royal warrants last year.

Ian Patrick, Private Secretary to the Prince of Wales, expressed the couple’s enthusiasm, saying, “Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to be able to recognise and celebrate British industry, creativity, and skills through the granting of Warrants.”

Kate will make history as the first Princess of Wales to grant royal warrants since Princess Mary of Teck in 1910. Her royal endorsement, much like her fashion influence known as the “Kate effect,” is expected to bring significant business and publicity to the brands she supports.

Fashion designers such as Catherine Walker, Jenny Packham, and Erdem, along with jewellers like Kiki McDonough, Robinson Pelham, and Catherine Zoraida, are likely to be considered for the warrants.

The granting process will be divided into two stages. Initially, applications will be accepted from firms that already hold royal warrants from the King and Queen. Successful applicants will be announced early next year, with applications from new companies to follow, requiring due diligence checks before warrants are granted.

The King and Queen issued more than 140 royal warrants in May last year, with additional warrants granted in December. These warrants, valid for up to five years, recognize companies for supplying goods or services to the Royal Household or senior members of the royal family. Companies awarded royal warrants can use the Royal coat of arms on their products, packaging, stationery, vehicles, and advertising.