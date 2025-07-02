Balochistan’s double burden: The inhospitable land and the unkind climate

Environmental concerns are capturing the attention of everyone including the developed and underdeveloped states and are one of the major concerns of the 21st century. Pakistan’s contribution to the total Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions is one of the lowest in the world and the contribution of the province of Balochistan is almost none. However, Pakistan, particularly the Balochistan province, is among the most vulnerable to climate change. Survival has always been difficult here, because of the rugged landscape, inhospitable terrain, scarcity of water, lack of rivers, and a small population, scattered across a wide area. Now, because of climate change, what is already hard is becoming much more serious, with no space left for any mistakes. It’s being felt and it’s only getting stronger.

The global trends of climate change can be observed in almost every part of Balochistan. These trends include floods, cyclones, sea level rise, significant increases in the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, deteriorating health, low agricultural and livestock production, as well as animal losses and malnutrition in addition to unprecedented monsoon rains, which result in regular siltation of small dams in some areas. The province’s hydrological cycle has changed due to climate change. Rainfall in Balochistan is now irregular and infrequent. Balochistan used to receive three or four rain spells throughout the monsoon season, however, the rains are out of sync lately; either there is an unexpected, intense downpour that causes a deluge, or there is no rain for months.

The deficiency of water has increased and the quantity of water has declined. Quetta experiences a 50 percent shortfall in water supply. Groundwater levels in the province have dropped by 5-10 meters in the last decade, severely affecting both urban and rural communities. The average rainfall has decreased in comparison with the previous 20 years due to which the water table does not get recharged. The water resources are further depleted by water-mining tubewells with no clear policy for the extraction of water.

The province’s Karez system has almost dried up due to inadequate groundwater made worse by the effects of climate change. Snow used to fall in many parts of northern Balochistan and high plateaus of midlands. However, over time, both the frequency and intensity of snowfall have decreased rather dramatically. Quetta City has not received snowfall in recent years. Although, the surrounding mountains do receive some snowfall each winter. In past decades, the city used to experience a fair amount of snowfall in the winter and due to its scenic beauty and snow, it was known as ‘Little London’, which is not the case any longer.

In addition, the changing precipitation patterns and increased temperatures have led to an increased demand for artificial cooling as well. The shortage of water, food security, health risks, and increasing demand for energy may result in climate change-induced migration to the adjacent provinces and could create serious sociopolitical issues and social unrest.

The Northern region in the province was well-known for its abundant fruit and dense tree cover which provided a variety of fruits and the Quetta city used to be called the fruit basket of the country. However, the previous five to six years have seen a significant decrease in the amount of tree cover due to changes in temperature and a decrease in the amount of water available.

Enhancing Balochistan’s climate resilience requires the mainstreaming of adaptation measures into provincial development frameworks, the strengthening of institutional capacities, and the adoption of inclusive, community centered resource management practices. Investing in clean energy solutions, which represents a pivotal opportunity to mitigate the multifaceted impacts of climate change while advancing sustainable development and improving the socio-economic conditions of the region’s population.

Some districts of Balochistan are also prone to flooding including Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Lasbela, Jal Magsi, Bolan (Kachhi), Khuzdar, Qila Saifullah, and Qila Abdullah. These areas get floods every year, albeit, the severity varies depending on the region. Each year, severe flooding causes thousands of people to be displaced and affected. The coastline of Balochistan, which is about 70 percent of Pakistan’s coastline, is vulnerable to the rise in sea level. This may result in cyclonic activities and saltwater intrusion into groundwater, affecting fisheries, coastal ecosystem, and livelihoods.

Balochistan remains disproportionately susceptible to the adverse effects of climate change due to its unique socio-economic and environmental vulnerabilities. These are further exacerbated by insufficient infrastructure, limited technological capabilities, and socio-economic constraints. Balochistan must contend with a dual imperative, addressing the immediate impacts of climate change while simultaneously tackling deep seated structural deficiencies. Emerging threats, such as escalating food insecurity and water shortages.

Enhancing Balochistan’s climate resilience requires the mainstreaming of adaptation measures into provincial development frameworks, the strengthening of institutional capacities, and the adoption of inclusive, community centered resource management practices. Investing in clean energy solutions, which represents a pivotal opportunity to mitigate the multifaceted impacts of climate change while advancing sustainable development and improving the socio-economic conditions of the region’s population.