President Xi stresses promoting marine economy’s high-quality development

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed efforts to advance the building of a unified national market and promote the high-quality development of the marine economy.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs (CCFEA), which he heads.

In his speech at the meeting, Xi emphasized that building a unified national market is essential for creating a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development, urging strengthened coordination and cooperation to build synergy in related work.

Xi stressed that advancing Chinese modernization requires promoting the marine economy’s high-quality development and forging a Chinese path of leveraging marine resources to achieve strength.

It was noted at the meeting that the basic requirement for advancing the building of a unified national market is to unify underlying market institutions, market infrastructure, government conduct, regulatory enforcement, and markets of production factors and resources, while continuously expanding and opening up both internally and externally.

Efforts must be made to regulate enterprises’ disorderly price competition by laws and regulations, standardize government procurement as well as tendering and bidding processes, regulate local governments’ investment attraction practices, and facilitate sales of export-oriented products in the domestic market.

It is also imperative to improve fiscal and taxation systems, statistics and accounting systems, and credit systems to foster a unified national market, and to refine evaluation frameworks for high-quality development and a system for assessing officials’ performance.

To promote the high-quality development of the marine economy, there should be a greater focus on innovation-driven growth, efficient coordination, industrial renewal, harmony between humans and the sea, and win-win cooperation, according to the meeting.

It also emphasized increasing policy support and encouraging private capital participation in the marine economy.

China should boost its capacity for marine technological innovation, strengthen, optimize and expand its marine industries, enhance marine ecological protection, and promote global cooperation in marine scientific research, disaster prevention and mitigation, and the blue economy, the meeting said.

Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese premier and deputy director of the CCFEA, Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat and a member of the CCFEA, and Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese vice premier and a member of the CCFEA, attended the meeting.