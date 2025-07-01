Dismay, anger as authorities remove posters of Iranian figures in Bhopal

NEW DELHI: Authorities in central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh removed large Muharram posters featuring Iranian leaders, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, from Bhopal’s railway station, triggering anger across India.

The posters were placed at the well-known Iranian camp near Platform Number 6 of Bhopal’s main railway station. Their removal has sparked emotional and ideological reactions, especially from members of the Shia community who say the banners were meant to promote to deliver a strong and simple message: stand against injustice.

The controversy started when local administration officers arrived at the Iranian camp and took down posters that displayed photos of religious and military figures such as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, General Qasem Soleimani, and General Mohammad Bagheri. These names are well-known not only in Iran but across many parts of the Muslim World, especially among Shias, as symbols of resistance against Western and Israeli aggression.

Imam Shahkar Hussain, who supervises the Iranian camp and hails from Fatehpur, responded firmly to the action. Speaking in Bhopal, he said: “Every year during Muharram, we put up a few posters to remind people of the message of Karbala. This year, there were more posters than usual, but they were not against India or in favour of any government. They were to remind the world that silence against cruelty is dangerous.”

He continued, “We believe in the message of Imam Hussain – to stand up even when you’re alone. It’s about justice, not about nationality. These posters were never meant to create conflict.” “It was not just Iran’s victory,” he said. “It was a moment for all those who want justice. Iran gave a reply to an aggressor. What is wrong in reminding people of that?”

The imam also said that one of the banners carried a photo of Gandhi, India’s Father of the Nation, and described Muharram as a lesson in standing up for rights.

In another development, the Iranian Cultural House reportedly issued a letter thanking Indian Muslims for standing in support of Iran during recent global tensions. The letter was shared among the organisers at the Iranian camp.