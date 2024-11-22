Showdown likely on Sunday as PTI, Govt talks breakdown

ISLAMABAD: Stage is set for a showdown between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and federal government as the talks between the PTI and federal government broke down on Friday.

The leaders of the PTI remained adamant on going ahead with its planned power show on November 24 despite facing hurdles of bans on gatherings in Islamabad and Punjab as well as a court order declaring its protest “unlawful”.

PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on November 24 (Sunday), denouncing what he described as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

“The decision to hold a protest on November 24 is still confirmed,” said former PTI MNA Aliya Hamza Malik, who is on bail currently.

“The rest of the leaders are in a meeting with [Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin] Gandapur and some of them are in Adiala,” Malik told media, referring to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail where Imran is imprisoned.

“Yes, full on,” PTI leader Sayed Zulfi Bukhari replied to Dawn.com when asked if his party still planned to continue with the protest plans.

A statement posted on Imran’s X account today said Nov 24 was “the day to break free from slavery”.

“The rule of law, Constitution and human rights are suspended in Pakistan, forcing the nation to come out to protest and make sacrifices. The nation must decide whether to wear the yoke of slavery … or to wear the crown of freedom,” the statement said. He said the people should remain focused on Sunday, expressing hope that it would be a successful protest.

The negotiations between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Shehbaz Sharif-led government also reached a deadlock over PTI’s November 24 protest and associated demands.

According to reports, the deadlock reportedly emerged on Wednesday evening after initially progressing positively. Sources indicate that disagreements arise from constant heated remarks and unacceptable demands raised during the discussions.

Despite the current stalemate, efforts to resolve the deadlock are ongoing.

Sources further revealed that failure to break the deadlock may result in strict measures against PTI leadership, including potential arrests of senior party members and confrontation with police commandos.

Nobody will be allowed to stage sit-in or gathering in Islamabad: Naqvi

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has categorically stated that nobody will be allowed to stage a sit-in or gathering in Islamabad according to the high court’s orders.

Talking to the media in the Federal Capital, Naqvi said the Islamabad High Court, in its orders, has very clearly stated that there is no permission to hold a gathering, rally, march, or sit-in.

Mohsin Naqvi said the government is duty-bound to implement the orders of the Islamabad High Court in letter and spirit.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister said no application seeking permission for the protest demonstration on Sunday has so far been received. He said action will be taken against the violators of the law and Section 144.

Answering another question, he said those who violate the Islamabad High Court’s orders will be responsible for the consequences.

It is to be noted that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has given a call for countrywide protests on November 24.

Meanwhile, Islamabad’s administration has announced a detailed traffic plan to maintain public safety during the PTI’s protest on November 24.

As per details, the plan includes the closure of multiple entry and exit points to the Red Zone as it has been sealed on the day of protest.

The administration stated that Murree road route to Islamabad has been closed, and containers have been placed at T-chowk, Faizabad, 26 number Chungi. Srinagar Highway closed for entry to Islamabad, whereas sector I-8, IJP Double Road, Margalla Road and Golra Morh flyover and underpass have also been closed.

Tight security measures have been put in place across Islamabad’s sensitive points, with law enforcement agencies conducting security checks on travelers.

By implementing this comprehensive traffic plan, the Islamabad administration aims to minimize disruptions and ensure public safety during the PTI protest.

Punjab imposes Section 144, bans protests and rallies for three days

Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province from November 23 to November 25, banning all protests, meetings, processions, rallies, and sit-ins.

The decision announced through an official notification, aims to maintain law and order in the region.

Authorities have stated that the ban is being implemented in light of potential unrest and public gatherings during this period.

The move comes as a precautionary measure to prevent disturbances and ensure the safety of citizens and property.