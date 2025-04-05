PTI calls Rs7 power relief after Rs30 hike a cruel joke

Sh Waqas slams govt’s ‘economic genius’, raise prices 100%, slash only 10%

Says rift rumors are rivals’ dream, not reality, saying only Imran can steer Pakistan out of crisis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) termed the minimal reduction of Rs7.41 per unit in power tariffs following exorbitant hikes totaling Rs30 per unit over the past two years as nothing but a cruel joke on the inflation-weary and poverty-stricken nation.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram stated that during the PTI era, the average price of a unit was Rs16.40, which has now exceeded to Rs45 per unit. He further emphasized that since the sales tax had not even been included in these calculations, the purported Rs6 per unit reduction amounted to nothing more than adding insult to injury for already overburdened electricity consumers.

Waqas noted that the only vision and expertise of the Shehbaz government for the betterment of the economy was to first raise the prices of basic goods by more than 100 percent, and then, ultimately, reduce them by just 7 to 10 percent — merely to fool the nation.

He said that the price of oil in the global market has decreased, but instead of giving relief to the people, taxes have been increased to further overburdened the masses, adding that now, with this additional tax money, the unit of electricity, which was made expensive by Rs. 35, will be made cheaper by only Rs. 6 per unit.

PTI CIS challenged that if economic conditions are truly so favorable for foreign investment and Pakistan’s economy is growing rapidly, why don’t the Sharif and Zardari families repatriate their offshore wealth and invest in the country, rather than carrying the begging bowl across the nation.

PTI CIS categorically refuted all misleading reports based on propaganda about a rift within the PTI.

He stated that such differences might reflect the wishes and desires of the party’s rivals, but they are far from reality and will remain nothing more than a dream.

PTI CIS reaffirmed that the PTI stands as the most formidable and united political force in the country under the leadership of its founder Imran Khan —who continues to endure unlawful incarceration in fabricated, politically motivated cases.

Waqas stated that the narrative being created about the internal rifts within PTI is an attempt to divert the attention towards non-issues while ignoring the actual problems being faced by country.

PTI CIS said that PTI is a democratic political party and difference of opinion among members is a part of any democratic process within a party or organisation.

He stated that despite relentless efforts over the past two years including brutal suppression and oppressive tactics aimed at dismantling the party, PTI remains the country’s largest and most popular political force at present.

Waqas recalled that the successive governments of PDM-I and PDM-II employed all forms of repressive measures, including forced divorces, in an attempt to break and weaken PTI. Yet, despite these efforts, he noted, the party secured a resounding two-thirds majority in the February 8 general elections.

However, he asserted that PTI’s overwhelming mandate was stolen in brazen daylight electoral theft, with power being unlawfully handed to compromised and rejected figures.

Therefore, the PTI CIS made it clear that, as in the past, all such tactics and propaganda would be foiled in the future, and the party leadership would amicably resolve any minor internal issues, if any. He added that the rivals’ dream of portraying minor matters as a bombshell would not serve their interests, and they would face disappointment and humiliation as usual.

Waqas emphasized that the fascist government should revisit its approach as its misconceived policies have pushed the country into an abyss.

PTI CIS reiterated that only the PTI founder could guide the country through these muddy waters. He stressed that Imran Khan must be released immediately before it is too late, as Pakistan is going through one of the most difficult periods in its history due to the repressive and flawed policies of the imposed rulers.