Remington Pharma claim Ecostar Lahore Polo Club Super League 2025 title

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Team Remington Pharma emerged title winner in the Ecostar Lahore Polo Club Super League 2025, defeating IS/Master Knights 9.5-6 in an exciting final here on Saturday.

A large crowd of spectators and families gathered to witness the final, organized with the collaboration of Ecostar. The chief guest on the occasion was Naeem Bashir, General Manager Sales of DWP Group. Also in attendance were Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, families, and club members.

The final match between Remington Pharma and IS/Master Knights was thrilling, with Remington Pharma delivering a stellar performance in the third and fourth chukkers to secure a 9.5-6 victory. Hamza Mawaz Khan led the charge for Remington Pharma, scoring five magnificent goals and earning the Best Player of the Final award. Mir Huzaifa Ahmed added three goals, while Ibrahim Khan contributed one.

For IS/Master Knights, Ibrahim Sultan, Bilal Hayat Noon, and Raja Temur Nadeem each scored two goals. Earlier, in the third-place playoff, Newage Cables defeated Ecostar 6.5-2 to claim third position.

In the closing ceremony, DWP Group’s General Manager, Naeem Bashir, presented the winning trophy to Remington Pharma. Additionally, the Best Pony of the Final award went to Mir Huzaifa Ahmed’s mare, Vanilla. Hamza Mawaz was also honored for scoring the highest number of goals in the tournament, with a total of 21.

