World

Iran Revolutionary Guards chief says Netanyahu ICC warrant ‘political death’ of Israel

By Agencies

TEHRAN: The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards described the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former defence minister as the “end and political death” of Israel, in a speech.

“This means the end and political death of the Zionist regime, a regime that today lives in absolute political isolation in the world and its officials can no longer travel to other countries,” Revolutionary Guards chief General Hossein Salami said in the speech aired on state TV.

In the first official reaction by Iran, Salami called the ICC warrant “a welcome move” and a “great victory for the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements,” both supported by the Islamic republic.

Israeli authorities will stop holding Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank under administrative detention, or incarceration without trial, the defence ministry has announced.

The practice, used against Palestinians and Israelis who may be deemed security threats, “is inappropriate” for Israel to employ against settlers who “face severe Palestinian terror threats and unjustified international sanctions”, said Defence Minister Israel Katz in a statement.

He added that prosecution or “other preventive measures” would be used to deal with criminal acts in the West Bank.

Previous article
Israeli strikes kill 47 people in eastern Lebanon, official says
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM vows strict action on ‘venom against Saudi Arabia’

-- Calls for national unity to counter such 'anti-state elements' -- Inaugurates project to help irrigate over 715,000 acres of land in Balochistan TAUNSA: Prime Minister...

Dwayne Johnson shares sneak peek into new film ‘Moana 2’

Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: Imran Khan

Jason Kelce Handles Heated Encounter with Fan After “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Appearance

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.