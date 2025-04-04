Bulletproof vehicles deployed by Punjab Police to enhance security operations

LAHORE: Punjab Police have strengthened their security capabilities by introducing bulletproof vehicles for special operations aimed at combating crime and terrorism.

The newly equipped vehicles will be used during targeted operations against criminal gangs, border security threats, and terrorist raids.

A police spokesperson confirmed that both single and double cabin bulletproof vehicles are now part of the police force’s operations. These vehicles have been specifically designed to offer protection to personnel in high-risk situations, including clashes with criminal groups and terrorist attacks. The initiative also focuses on increasing the safety of security personnel during operations at border security posts.

Punjab’s Inspector General (IG), Dr. Usman Anwar, revealed that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) would also receive a fleet of these bulletproof vehicles to enhance the effectiveness of their raids on terrorist hideouts and anti-social elements. Similarly, the Crime Control Department (CCD) and Special Branch personnel will benefit from these vehicles to manage sensitive operations more securely.

The addition of bulletproof vehicles is expected to significantly improve the response times and safety of police personnel during operations in dangerous or remote areas. These vehicles will also provide added protection for police officers stationed at key border security checkpoints.

In a related development, Punjab Police have launched an intelligence-based search operation in Rahim Yar Khan’s Katcha-adjacent areas, such as Paka Chandia and Dawa Wala. The operation, which aims to target criminals and their facilitators, has already led to the arrest of two individuals linked to Katcha criminals. Their hideouts have also been demolished as part of the ongoing crackdown.

The search operation, being overseen by ASP Sadiqabad, involves a coordinated effort from SHOs in Kot Sabzal, Bhong, and Ahmedpur Lama, along with elite commandos and a large police force. Bulletproof vehicles are being used extensively in the operation to enhance safety and efficiency.

Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized the importance of bringing all facilitators of Katcha criminals to justice, stressing that such measures are essential to ensure long-term peace and stability in the region.

The introduction of bulletproof vehicles represents a crucial step in Punjab Police’s continued efforts to tackle crime and terrorism with greater efficiency and protection for their personnel.