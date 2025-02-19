‘Lawrence in Lahore’ a trail blazer for Pakistani theatre of new millennium

LAHORE: In between two major Lahore festivals, Ajoka created quite a stir with the powerful opening of its new play “Lawrence in Lahore.

This skillfully crafted and brilliantly directed bilingual production was Ajoka’s first new play of its 41st year. Performed at Ali Auditorium, instead of Ajoka’s regular venue, Alhamra, the play attracted a large appreciative audience for its two shows. The play was originally written in English by Shahid Nadeem and Fawzia Afzal Khan and had several dramatic readings in the US, UAE and Lahore.

The play has now been adapted and directed as a bilingual play by Shahid Nadeem. The play is based on the little-known, but sensational information about exploits of fabled British spy. The play explored T.E. Lawrence in Lahore and the region, after the World War-I and his involvement in destabilising Afghanistan and Kashmir.

The production skillfully blended historical events with fiction, providing fresh insights into the Great Game of the world powers and its never-ending disastrous consequences.

The flawless production included screening of archival footage, live music and dance. Two main venues for action in the play were Lahore’s fanoys Nedoy’s Hotel (on the site of present-day Avari Hotel and iconic Arab Hotel on Lahore’s Railway Road.

The cast included Humza Mian as Lawrence, Erum Nawai as Akbar Jahan, Sundus as Akbar’s mother Mirjan, Safdar Khan as Gama Pehlawan, Arsalan Nasir as Kashmiri leader Abdul Qadeer, Waqar Mustafa as Bhagat Singh and Salman Arain as Me Nedou. Sophia Mujahid added the 1939s hotel scene with her superb Arabic and Jazz dances while Naseem Abbas and Bilal Mughal made the production more enjoyable with live music and screen images. Nadeem Mir was responsible for sparse but meaningful set.

Production Manager Sohail Warraich’s team included Kanwal Christopher, Umama Farooq, Aleezah Malik and Madeeha Shehzad did a great job with research, costumes design, backstage management. Social media and graphics were able handled by Zahra Aftab, Safdar Khan and Samavia under the guidance of Ajoka Institute director Nirvaan Nadeem.

Audiences praised the play for its compelling storytelling, strong performances, and the seamless integration of music and dance. One viewer said, “Lawrence in Lahore” effectively connects past and present, highlighting how unresolved historical conflicts continue to influence the world today. The performances were captivating and thought-provoking.”

Ajoka Institute director Nirvaan Nadeem said he was very pleased with the forceful performances of a cast, a majority of whom were appearing on a public stage for the first time. Most of them had been groomed well by Ajoka Institute’s acting classes.

Ajoka chairperson Zara Salman said “At Ajoka, we aim to use theatre for social reflection, and this play does just that—linking historical events to today’s complex reality. It has sparked meaningful dialogue and stayed true to our mission of creating art that engages with contemporary issues.”

Director Shahid Nadeem said “The play highlights the role played by Western powers in causing lasting instability in the Middle East and South Asia and urges it audience to become fully aware of the colonial politics and the complex legacies of the past. He Also revealed that Ajoka plans to present more shows of the play after Ramazan.