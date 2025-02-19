Entertainment

George Clooney Reveals Feelings on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Reported Distance

By Web Desk

George Clooney’s once-close friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has reportedly cooled off, despite their high-profile connection in the past.

The Hollywood star and his wife, Amal Clooney, attended Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in 2018, but later admitted to other guests that they didn’t know the couple well at the time, according to journalist Rachel Johnson.

After the wedding, Meghan and Amal reportedly became closer, with the human rig

hts lawyer helping the Duchess of Sussex adjust to London life. The Clooneys even hosted Harry and Meghan at their Lake Como villa later that year, where Harry bonded with George over motorcycles and basketball.

By 2019, Clooney described the Sussexes as “really nice, fun, kind people” and said they had regular dinner gatherings. However, by 2023, reports suggested the Clooneys had distanced themselves from Harry and Meghan, instead aligning more with King Charles.

The couple attended a Prince’s Trust event in London last year, fueling speculation that they were prioritizing their relationship with the royal family. A source claimed, “The Clooneys clearly want to be on good terms with the King and the royal family.”

While neither George nor Amal have publicly addressed any fallout, their shift in royal ties has raised eyebrows among royal watchers.

